Expedite probe into crimes against women: DGP

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Director General of Police Y B Khurania on Tuesday directed the police officers to expedite investigation into heinous crimes against women and take the lead in ensuring that the culprits involved in such crimes receive appropriate punishment.

Addressing a gathering at the two-day State conference on Women’s Safety, Khurania said heinous crimes such as gang-rape occurring in different districts of the State demoralise the women in the society.

“The women of Odisha are the foundation of the society. Their efforts to ensure the proper functioning of society are truly praiseworthy. However, the women at different times are being subjected to rape, sexual abuse, domestic violence, harassment in public and cyber crime-related offences, which is cause of concern for all,” said Khurania.

The Odisha DGP advised the Investigating Officers, Supervising Officers and Superintendents of Police at the district levels to remain careful and proactive towards preventing crimes against women. The DGP said ensuring the safety of women and girls in the State is the primary duty of Odisha Police.Khurania said Odisha Police is committed to making Odisha a model State for women’s safety across the country in the days to come. He urged all the police officials to come forward and work together to build a safer Odisha. Expressing concern over the poor conviction rate in cases related to crimes against women in the State, Khurania said, “The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data reveals that the conviction rate in such cases is just 9.1 per cent, which is not satisfactory. This can be improved by expediting investigations, providing proper training, and showing empathy towards the victims.”

He said the culprits can get punished in a short period of time using the provisions under the existing laws such as Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

The DGP also said that cyber patrolling be intensified and social media monitoring made more proactive to prevent the rapid circulation of sensitive photos and videos of women and children.