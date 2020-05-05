Final Farewell To Handwara Braveheart Colonel Ashutosh Sharma In Jaipur

Jaipur: The mortal remains of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma reached his hometown, Jaipur where the Indian Army led the nation in paying a final farewell to the Handwara braveheart on Tuesday. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot was among those who paid tributes to the martyred officer. Senior officers of the Indian Army also paid floral tributes to the slain hero. Family members of Col. Sharma, including his wife and 12 year-old daughter, also saluted the fallen hero in the final farewell at their residence.

#WATCH Wife, daughter and other family members of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma who lost his life in #Handwara (J&K) encounter, salute him pic.twitter.com/t2yD7fIftO — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020





Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot pays last respects to Col. Ashutosh Sharma, who lost his life in an encounter in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/am14wgsJJF — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma on Saturday, led his team into a house where terrorists held local residents hostage. He was leading a team of four other bravehearts, including Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar, and Lance Naik Dinesh Singh. Col. Sharma and his men were successful in accomplishing their mission, but in the heavy exchange of fire which followed, they were martyred.

Two terrorists, including a Laskar-e-Tayyaba commander (LeT), Haider, was among those who were neutralised in the operation.

Experts point out that Pakistan has been trying to push terrorists through North Kashmir. Pakistan is also said to be desperately attempting to radicalise local Kashmiri youth to become the face of terrorism.

Three CRPF jawans were also killed in an encounter with terrorists on Monday once again in the Handwara area, when terrorists ambushed a CRPF convoy. Personnel of the CRPF paid their last respects to the fallen soldiers on Tuesday.

#WATCH Security personnel chant "Shaheed Ashwani Kumar Yadav amar rahein, Shaheed C Chandrasekar amar rahein, Shadeed Santosh Kumar Mishra amar rahein", as they pay their last respects to the three CRPF personnel who lost their lives in terrorist attack in Handwara, J&K yesterday pic.twitter.com/3qh7mg1URr — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020





Srinagar: Last respects being paid to CRPF's Ashwani Kumar Yadav, C Chandrasekar and Santosh Kumar Mishra who lost their lives in terrorist attack on CRPF patrol party in Handwara, J&K yesterday pic.twitter.com/E994UAXGTW — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Prime Minister Modi on Monday said that even as the world was pre-occupied with fighting COVID-19, some countries are busy spreading the deadly virus of terrorism, fake news, and doctored videos to divide communities.