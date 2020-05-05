 Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Final Farewell To Handwara Braveheart Colonel Ashutosh Sharma In Jaipur

Final Farewell To Handwara Braveheart Colonel Ashutosh Sharma In JaipurRajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot pays last respects to Col. Ashutosh Sharma
Highlights

The mortal remains of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma reached his hometown, Jaipur where the Indian Army led the nation in paying a final farewell to the Handwara braveheart on Tuesday.

Jaipur: The mortal remains of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma reached his hometown, Jaipur where the Indian Army led the nation in paying a final farewell to the Handwara braveheart on Tuesday. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot was among those who paid tributes to the martyred officer. Senior officers of the Indian Army also paid floral tributes to the slain hero. Family members of Col. Sharma, including his wife and 12 year-old daughter, also saluted the fallen hero in the final farewell at their residence.


Colonel Ashutosh Sharma on Saturday, led his team into a house where terrorists held local residents hostage. He was leading a team of four other bravehearts, including Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar, and Lance Naik Dinesh Singh. Col. Sharma and his men were successful in accomplishing their mission, but in the heavy exchange of fire which followed, they were martyred.

Two terrorists, including a Laskar-e-Tayyaba commander (LeT), Haider, was among those who were neutralised in the operation.

Experts point out that Pakistan has been trying to push terrorists through North Kashmir. Pakistan is also said to be desperately attempting to radicalise local Kashmiri youth to become the face of terrorism.

Three CRPF jawans were also killed in an encounter with terrorists on Monday once again in the Handwara area, when terrorists ambushed a CRPF convoy. Personnel of the CRPF paid their last respects to the fallen soldiers on Tuesday.


In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Prime Minister Modi on Monday said that even as the world was pre-occupied with fighting COVID-19, some countries are busy spreading the deadly virus of terrorism, fake news, and doctored videos to divide communities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories