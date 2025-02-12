Live
Just In
FIR Filed Against Ranveer Allahbadia Over Controversial India's Got Latent Comments
Ranveer Allahbadia, along with other YouTubers, is facing legal trouble after a controversial episode of India's Got Latent. The Maharashtra Cyber Department filed an FIR under the IT Act, and charges have been pressed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.
YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, and others are facing legal issues after a controversial episode of India's Got Latent. The problem began when Allahbadia asked an inappropriate question to a contestant: “Would you watch your parents have sex every day, or join in once and stop it forever?” The comment quickly went viral and caused a lot of anger.
As a result, the Maharashtra cyber department filed a suo motu FIR under the IT Act, demanding the removal of all 18 episodes of the show. The YouTubers face charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including:
Section 79: For insulting a woman’s modesty and violating her privacy.
Section 196: For promoting hatred or enmity between groups.
Section 299: For insulting religious beliefs.
Section 296: For obscene acts in public places.
Section 3(5): For joint criminal liability.
Section 67 of the IT Act: For publishing or transmitting obscene material online.
Apoorva Makhija, "The Rebel Kid," was called to the Khar police station to give her statement after facing criticism. Ashish Chanchalani has already recorded his statement. A police team from Assam is in Mumbai to investigate Allahbadia’s comments, as a case has been filed against them in Assam.