FIR Filed Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra Over Remarks On Amit Shah In Chhattisgarh

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has landed in controversy after making inflammatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. An FIR has been registered against her in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday for allegedly saying that Shah’s “head should be cut off” due to his failure in preventing the infiltration of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh into India.

According to police officials, the complaint was filed after videos of Moitra’s statement circulated widely on social media, prompting outrage from political leaders and the public alike. The FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code related to promoting enmity and making provocative statements.

The remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai condemned the statement, calling it “highly irresponsible” and demanding strict legal action. Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also slammed Moitra, stating that such language against a constitutional authority was unacceptable in a democracy and set a dangerous precedent for political discourse.

The controversy adds to Moitra’s long list of political clashes with the BJP leadership. Known for her fiery speeches and sharp criticism of the central government, the TMC leader has often found herself at the center of debates. However, this latest remark has escalated matters significantly, with BJP leaders insisting that she face accountability under the law.

Meanwhile, TMC has not issued an official response on the matter yet. Political observers believe that the issue could further intensify the war of words between the BJP and the TMC, especially as both parties attempt to strengthen their positions ahead of upcoming elections in several states.

The development once again highlights the growing tension in political discourse, where strong rhetoric often sparks legal and political battles.