Fire on board Dehradun-bound Shatabdi Express

A coach of the Dehradun-New Delhi Shatabdi Express on Saturday caught fire between Raiwala and Kansrao railway station in Uttarakhand, officials said. No passenger was injured.

New Delhi/Dehradun: A coach of the Dehradun-New Delhi Shatabdi Express on Saturday caught fire between Raiwala and Kansrao railway station in Uttarakhand, officials said. No passenger was injured.

A senior Railway Ministry official in Delhi said: "At around 12.20 p.m. a fire incident was reported on the New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express between Kansrao and Raiwala railway stations in Uttarakhand."

He said that the fire was reported from the C-5 coach, which was placed on the eighth position from train engine. The train left New Delhi on Saturday morning for Dehradun.

The official said that the affected coach was detached. The train guard informed that all passengers were safe and fire brigade was called.

"A total of 35 passengers in the coach were shifted and adjusted in other coaches," he said.

The official said that after some time, the train with the passenger of the C-5 coach departed for onward journey.

