Former close aide of gangster Bishnoi shot dead in C’garh

A man, who was once a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was shot dead near Timber Market in Sector-26 here on Monday night, said police.

The victim, identified as Inderpreet Singh alias Parry (35), was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where doctors declared him dead.

Police suspect the killing may be connected to an inter-gang rivalry and have registered a case.

According to officials, Parry, who had multiple criminal cases registered against him, left a private club in an SUV on Monday evening. He was also accompanied by another person, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, in the vehicle, preliminary investigation revealed.

Soon after the vehicle moved a short distance, the unidentified companion opened fire at Parry. About five empty shells were found inside the SUV. Moments later, another vehicle that had been trailing the SUV stopped nearby. An assailant stepped out and fired again at Parry to ensure he was dead, before fleeing in the same vehicle.

Police said more than 10 shots were fired in the attack. After the incident, an unverified Facebook post under the name Hari Boxer Arzoo Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the crime, alleging that Parry extorted money from local clubs and planned attacks on their associates. Police are verifying the authenticity of the post.

Parry was once an associate of the Bishnoi gang, but he was believed to have shifted his loyalties towards another gangster, Goldy Brar, who had already parted ways with the Bishnoi group.

A resident of Chandigarh Sector 33, Parry had multiple criminal cases registered against him in the Union territory and Punjab, including attempt to murder, extortion, assault, rioting and offences under the Arms Act.

His association with Bishnoi dated back to their student years at DAV College. The two entered student politics through the Students Organisation of Panjab University in 2010 and were once jailed together.