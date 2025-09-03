Foundation to be laid for medical college by month-end

Dhenkanal: The government will lay the foundation stone for new medical college in Dhenkanal by the end of September, said Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on the occasion of Local Self-governance Day here on Sunday evening.

Talking to mediapersons, Patra said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has taken major initiatives for increasing the employment opportunities for youth by encouraging investors to set up new industries. Development and welfare works will go hand in hand, he said.

Patra expressed happiness over Chief Minister announcing Gondia town in Dhenkanal district as a new Notified Area Council. He said the government will spend Rs 150 crore for the new medical college and widening the medical road to connect with the Dhenkanal town main road. Another ring road covering Gengutia, Tarava and Govindpur will be constructed soon, he added.

Many development works such as water supply, road works and street lights in Dhenkanal have been taken up, Patra said.

Dhenkanal Municipality chairperson Jayanti Patra said CCTV cameras have been installed for the security of citizens in the town. Former municipality chairmen were felicitated and a cultural programme was organised on the occasion.