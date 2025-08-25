Four missing schoolgirls rescued

Berhampur: BadaBazar police rescued four schoolgirls (all 13 years old) within 12 hours of their disappearance.

On Friday, a woman from Martha Sahi reported that her 13-year-old daughter has gone missing. Soon, three more parents arrived at the police station, reporting that their daughters, all students of Class 9 of Government Girls High School, Bada Bazar, have also gone missing.

Bada Bazar police swiftly registered four cases and formed a special team to trace the girls. Through the night, CCTV footage across the city was scanned, bus stands and railway stations combed and every possible lead followed.

By 2 pm the following day, the relentless pursuit bore fruit as all the four girls were rescued from IRE Chhaka, Chamakhandi, and reunited with their anxious families. Police took them to Berhampur, where emotional reunions unfolded, said Saravana Vivek M, Berhampur SP.

Inquiry revealed that the girls, fearing reprimand after a school incident, had decided to go to Bhubaneswar. During investigation, it came to light that on August 18, one of the victims asked a girl, who is studying in Class 8, whether she will develop a love relation with her brother. At that time, two other victims were also present there. The Class 8 girl student disclosed the matter to her mother. Her mother came to the school and reported the same before the headmaster.

On August 21, the headmaster called the three girls and advised them to refrain from such activities and asked them to come with their parents the next day. The three girls became afraid and discussed the issue with their other friend. Then out of fear, they all decided to flee from their home and go to Bhubaneswar.

On August 22, the four girls left their home to go to school, but instead they all went to Old Berhampur and changed their school uniform and put on civil dresses in a ‘Sauchalaya’. Then they proceeded to Digapahandi, where one girl withdrew Rs 500 from ATM and then returned to Berhampur. They all got down from the bus at City Hospital Square. Then they contacted another girl residing at Chhatrapur. Thereafter, they went to Chhatrapur by bus.