Gaurav hails BJP’s win as ‘victory for democracy’

New Delhi: BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday hailed the party’s win in the Haryana Assembly elections and thanked the public for what he called a “victory for democracy.”

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the public. This is not just a win for the BJP but a victory for democracy itself. To those who claim that India’s democracy is weakening, This is a victory for democracy,” Bhatia told IANS.

He emphasised that this election is historic, especially in a state like Haryana, where the government typically changes every five years.

“Haryana is known for changing governments every five years, but the BJP is about to make history with a hat-trick victory. This success is due to our unwavering dedication to the public, our honest work, and our transparent approach, presenting the party’s report card and seeking the people’s blessings,” he said.

Bhatia also remarked on the importance of waiting for the final results but expressed confidence in the BJP’s win.

“Based on the trends, it would not be wrong to say that we should wait for the final outcome. But whether it’s farmers, wrestlers, or the Constitution, everyone is standing with the BJP. Congress, on the other hand, has faltered once again -- whose field product is never launched, and this time they are out with a hit wicket,” he said.