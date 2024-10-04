Gen Z's crucial for achieving developed nation goal by 2047: President

Jaipur: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the contribution of the present generation is crucial for achieving the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur, the President said the policy of altruism over selfishness will help blossom talent of the students.

"Baba Saheb Ambedkar believed that character is more important than education. He believed that an educated person who does not have character and humility is more dangerous than a violent creature. If his education causes harm to the poor, that person can become a curse for the society. I want to tell all of you that wherever you are, do not do anything which tarnishes your character. Your behaviour should have the highest moral values, along with integrity in every aspect of your life," Murmu said. According to the President, today, when rapid changes are taking place across sectors, including in the field of science and technology, the spirit of the students should be maintained.

"One should move forward by maintaining personal ambition and social balance. Compassion is a natural quality. Some people take the path of selfishness, but giving priority to the interests of all will sharpen your talent," she said. "We have set the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. This goal can be achieved only with the contribution of your generation. I hope you will contribute the most and increase the pride of your family, society and the country through your conduct. This is the meaning of education," the President added.