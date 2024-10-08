Global body suspends Delhi zoo's membership

New Delhi: A global alliance of zoos and aquariums on Monday suspended the membership of Delhi's National Zoological Park due to concerns over the welfare of an African elephant, Shankar, who was reportedly kept in chains. Delhi Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar said action deemed proper will be taken and a compliance report sent after examining the letter.

"Currently Shankar is moving freely in its enclosure without any chains," he said. Zimbabwe had gifted the elephant to the then president of India Shankar Dayal Sharma in 1996. It was brought to India and kept in the Delhi zoo. Shankar has been alone after its companion, another African elephant named Bambai, died in 2005.

In a letter to Kumar and the Central Zoo Authority under the Union environment ministry, the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) said it had previously requested information from them regarding the elephant's welfare and received replies on May 24 and July 24.