  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Global body suspends Delhi zoo's membership

Global body suspends Delhi zoos membership
x
Highlights

New Delhi: A global alliance of zoos and aquariums on Monday suspended the membership of Delhi's National Zoological Park due to concerns over the...

New Delhi: A global alliance of zoos and aquariums on Monday suspended the membership of Delhi's National Zoological Park due to concerns over the welfare of an African elephant, Shankar, who was reportedly kept in chains. Delhi Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar said action deemed proper will be taken and a compliance report sent after examining the letter.

"Currently Shankar is moving freely in its enclosure without any chains," he said. Zimbabwe had gifted the elephant to the then president of India Shankar Dayal Sharma in 1996. It was brought to India and kept in the Delhi zoo. Shankar has been alone after its companion, another African elephant named Bambai, died in 2005.

In a letter to Kumar and the Central Zoo Authority under the Union environment ministry, the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) said it had previously requested information from them regarding the elephant's welfare and received replies on May 24 and July 24.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick