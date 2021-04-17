Global Covid toll tops 3 million

New Delhi: The world's Covid death toll has crossed yet another grim milestone — the 3 million-mark. With the virus having upended the lives of people across the globe, countries have been struggling to combat infections which keep re-emerging thanks to mutations.

As countries try vaccinating as many as possible to curb the rapidly spreading new variants

of the coronavirus, the pace of deaths has been accelerating, recently surging past the 3 million-mark.

The world did not record one million deaths until September 28, but had recorded two million by February 21, less than five months later. And the latest million was recorded in under two months.

The United States, Brazil and Mexico lead the world when it comes to Covid-19 deaths but India, too, is not far behind as it has been recording daily highs over the last few weeks.