Goa-Delhi Rajdhani Express derails, major mishap averted

Goa-Delhi Rajdhani Express derails, major mishap averted (Photo/IANS)

Mumbai: The front wheel of the locomotive hauling the Nizamuddin-Madgaon Rajdhani Superfast Special, derailed while it zoomed through a tunnel in Ratnagiri, officials said here on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 4.15 a.m. as the train sped between Ukshi and Bhoke stations in the Karbude Tunnel on the Konkan Railway route.

The mishap occurred owing to a boulder crash in the tunnel, but there are no injuries to any passengers, most of whom were sleeping at that time in the train.

A KRC official said that an accident relief van with re-railing equipment has started for the accident site to ensure early clearance of the blocked coastal rail route.

