Golden Temple gets 7th threat email

Chandigarh: The Golden Temple today received its seventh threat email, continuing a string of disturbing messages over the past week. Speaking to the media, former Akal Takht Jathedar and current Head Granthi Giani Raghbir Singh expressed concern over the silence of the Punjab government. He said despite multiple threats, no official communication has been made with the SGPC.

Calling the emails a sign of a "larger conspiracy", Giani Raghbir Singh stated that two suspects were arrested yesterday, yet the threats persist, creating fear among devotees.