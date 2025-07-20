Live
- People urged to cultivate simple habits for a meaningful change
- Israel's continued interventions worsen Syria's crisis: Turkish FM
- Golden Temple gets 7th threat email
- India, US aim for interim deal by Aug 1 deadline
- Plans afoot to resume SLBC tunnel works
- AK Singh sworn in Chief Justice of TG HC
- TG registers good revenue growth in Q1
- Heavy rain floods Hyderabad
- Pilots’ body slams WSJ, Reuters over AI-171 flight crash reports
- ED summons Google, Meta in betting apps case
Chandigarh: The Golden Temple today received its seventh threat email, continuing a string of disturbing messages over the past week. Speaking to the...
Chandigarh: The Golden Temple today received its seventh threat email, continuing a string of disturbing messages over the past week. Speaking to the media, former Akal Takht Jathedar and current Head Granthi Giani Raghbir Singh expressed concern over the silence of the Punjab government. He said despite multiple threats, no official communication has been made with the SGPC.
Calling the emails a sign of a "larger conspiracy", Giani Raghbir Singh stated that two suspects were arrested yesterday, yet the threats persist, creating fear among devotees.
