Goodbye, My Dear Lighthouse

Mumbai: Shantanu Naidu, the general manager at former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata's office, penned an emotional post to bid goodbye to his "dear lighthouse". His post came after the 86-year-old industrialist died on Wednesday, leaving an over two-decade-long legacy of helming a wide variety of verticals within the Tata Group.

Naidu, an MBA from Cornell University and founder of the Goodfellows startup, wrote in a post on LinkedIn, "The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love."

The 28-year-old is the fifth generation of his family to work in the Tata Group. Naidu was seen riding out of Tata's house on a Yezdi motorcycle this morning, leading the truck carrying his boss' mortal remains. It was the mutual love and concern for dogs which had formed a bond between the duo.