Goods train derails near Muzaffarpur Junction in Bihar; no casualties

Patna: Train operations were disrupted on Monday evening as four wheels of a goods train derailed near the Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) section of Muzaffarpur Junction at around 6 p.m. No casualties, however, were reported.

The goods train was returning towards Narayanpur after unloading track ballast (stones) and had originated from the Madipur side.

According to a Railway official, a wagon went off the track shortly before the derailment, causing the train losing its balance on the track.

A Group-D railway employee who was present on the wagon jumped in time and escaped unhurt.

The loco pilot acted swiftly, stopping the train immediately and preventing a major mishap.

Due to the derailment, Lichhavi Express is stranded at Madipur Outer, Muzaffarpur–Porbandar Express has been halted, Samastipur–Siwan Passenger is also stationed at Silaut apart from other express and passenger trains on this route.

Railway officials are working rapidly to normalise operations.

All wagons ahead of the derailed one have been removed, and efforts are underway to clear the rear part of the wagons.

Sonpur Division DRM Vivek Bhushan Sood, along with officials from Engineering, Operating, Carriage and Construction, and personnel from RPF and GRP, reached the site promptly and are overseeing the restoration efforts.

"The goods train had gone to unload ballast. The accident occurred while it was returning. Currently, the main line is closed. Accident Relief Train (ART) has been called and will arrive shortly. The cause is yet to be determined, and a full investigation will follow," said DRM Sood.

The derailment took place when the goods train was moving at a low speed of 10 kmph, which minimised the impact.

Thanks to the timely intervention of the train crew, a larger tragedy was averted.

The railway officials will take the statements of drivers, a guard, linemen and other employees who were present at the spot at the time of the derailment.