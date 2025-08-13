Gorakhpur: Man held for killing wife in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife over a domestic dispute, police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Sonu Singh (40), a resident of Mirpur, police said.

According to police, Singh struck his 30-year-old wife, Vandana Singh, on the temple with a road-digging tool kept in the house on Monday night. Vandana’s father-in-law, Arvind Singh, rushed her to BRD Medical College, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Family members, including Arvind Singh, tried to save Vandana, but Sonu Singh continued to attack her, police said.

SHO of Chiluatal police station, Atul Srivastava, said that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Srivastava reached the spot soon after receiving the alert, recorded statements from eyewitnesses, and launched a manhunt. Within hours, police arrested Sonu Singh from Mirpur on Tuesday and Arvind Singh from the medical college premises.

The SHO also said that based on the complaint lodged by Vandana’s father, a case has been registered against Sonu Singh and Arvind Singh.

Hours after celebrating his 28th birthday, a revenue official and his two friends died while another suffered critical injuries after their car rammed into a pole in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred at around 1 am on Tuesday near the ARTO office on Bareilly-Bijnor road in Civil Lines, they said.