Govt calls meeting to review Sagarmala projects on Friday

New Delhi: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, will chair a meeting of the National Sagarmala Apex Committee (NSAC) on Friday to review the Sagarmala programme along with development of port-linked road and rail connectivity projects, development of floating jetties and inland waterways.

Projects under Sagarmala are being implemented by relevant major ports, Central ministries, state maritime boards, state governments and other agencies.

Out of the total 802 projects currently worth investment of Rs 5.48 lakh crore, 202 projects worth Rs 99,281 crore have been completed, 216 projects worth Rs 2.12 lakh crore are under implementation and 384 projects worth Rs 2.37 lakh crore are under various stages of development.

A statement said that the development of coastal communities through a new initiative 'Sagartat Samriddhi Yojana' will also be taken up for discussion in the meeting. In its previous two meetings, NSAC has provided the necessary platform and thrust for the Sagarmala initiative, while this meeting will analyse the progress on various decisions taken during those meetings.

Sagarmala is a national programme aimed at accelerating economic development in the country by harnessing the potential of India's 7,500 km long coastline and 14,500 km of potentially navigable waterways announced by the Prime Minister in 2014 and approved by the Union Cabinet in 2015.

This apex committee meeting is expected to propel the Sagarmala Project implementation to further heights at a time when the Prime Minister is giving focused attention in ensuring timely completion of implementing projects and incorporating new projects for maritime development through PM GatiShakti initiative.