Gujarat BJP MLA Karshan Solanki passes away, PM Modi expresses condolence

Mehsana: Gujarat BJP MLA from Kadi, Karshan Solanki, passed away after a prolonged illness in the early hours of Tuesday.

His last rites will be performed later in the day at his native village, Nagarasan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, stating: "The news of the demise of Gujarat Legislative Assembly member Karshanbhai Solanki is shocking. He will always be remembered for his simple life and service towards the welfare of the underprivileged. Prayers for the peace of the departed soul and condolences to the grieving family. Om Shanti."

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister Rushikesh Patel have paid their respects to the departed leader.

Born on January 1, 1957, Solanki served as a social worker, farmer, and contractor, while his spouse was a homemaker. His political career had been focused on serving the people of his constituency, particularly in the Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved seat of Kadi.

As per his affidavit for the 2022 Gujarat elections, his declared assets were valued at approximately Rs 77.76 lakh, with liabilities of around Rs 33.25 lakh. He had no criminal cases registered against him.

Solanki was known for his long political battle against the Congress. He had been elected as the BJP MLA from Kadi Assembly for the last two terms, representing the Scheduled Caste community in Mahesana district. His dedication to public service and humble lifestyle earned him the nickname "108."

Solanki was first elected in 2017 by defeating Chavda Rameshbhai Maganbhai of the Congress with a margin of 7,746 votes.

In the 2022 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, he secured victory again, defeating Congress candidate Parmar Pravinbhai Ganpatbhai by a margin of 28,194 votes.

Despite his political stature, Solanki led a simple life. He was known for using government buses for travel, including while commuting to the Assembly, and refrained from availing many privileges available to MLAs.



