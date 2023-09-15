Live
Just In
Gujarat: Fire erupts in Dahod-Anand train coach
A fire broke out in one of the coaches of the Dahod-Anand MEMU train at Jakot station in Gujarat's Dahod district on Friday, triggering panic among passengers.
Dahod: A fire broke out in one of the coaches of the Dahod-Anand MEMU train at Jakot station in Gujarat's Dahod district on Friday, triggering panic among passengers.
The incident occurred while the MEMU train, designed for short and medium-distance routes, was en route to Godhra.
Accompanied by senior railway officials, the Dahod Assistant Superintendent of Police K Sidhant, was also present at the incident site.
According to ASP Sidhant, the fire broke out in the last compartment of the MEMU train and was successfully contained, preventing its spread to the remaining coaches.
The sudden outbreak of fire in one of the coaches triggered panic among passengers, prompting an evacuation to ensure their safety.
The billowing smoke could be seen from a distance, adding to the urgency of the situation. There were no reported casualties or injuries.
The response of firefighters at the scene proved instrumental in controlling the blaze.