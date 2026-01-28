Gujarat govt to bear ration transport cost for Anganwadi workers

Ahmedabad: In a decision that will benefit thousands of Anganwadi workers across Gujarat, the state government, on Wednesday, accepted a long-pending demand and decided to bear the cost of transporting foodgrains and rations supplied to Anganwadi centres.

Until now, Anganwadi workers were required to pay out of their own pockets to transport foodgrains meant for children and pregnant women from fair price shops to Anganwadi centres.

Workers often had to hire tempos or other vehicles, adding to their financial burden despite receiving a modest honourarium.

Several organisations representing Anganwadi workers had repeatedly raised the issue, saying that the additional expense was creating financial stress and was unjust.

As per the state government's latest decision, Anganwadi workers will now be eligible for financial assistance to cover the cost of transporting rations.

Under the new arrangement, workers will receive financial support of Rs 200 per month, with an annual cap of Rs 2,400, and the amount will be credited directly to their bank accounts or disbursed through a prescribed transparent mechanism to ensure accountability.

The state government said the move aims to ensure that workers are not forced to incur work-related expenses from their own income.

The announcement has been welcomed by Anganwadi workers across the state, who described it as a long-overdue relief.

Many workers said that while the amount may appear modest, it addresses an injustice that had persisted for years.

The decision is expected to benefit workers in remote and rural areas in particular, where transportation costs are higher.

Officials said the measure would improve the functioning of Anganwadi centres and enable workers to carry out their responsibilities more effectively.