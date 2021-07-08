Gurugram Monsoon: 16 officials to deal with 113 waterlogging sites

Gurugram: To deal with the waterlogging problem in Gurugram during the monsoon, the district administration has identified 113 sites where 16 senior officials have been designated to deal with the issue.

These officers will ensure drainage-related arrangements in their respective jurisdictions.

Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg has directed the concerned officers to inspect all identified places in their jurisdiction to ensure all preparations including deployment of manpower along with pump sets.

The DC has also instructed officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and Police Department to coordinate with each other to deal with the waterlogging problems.

"The district administration is taking all necessary measures so that people in Gurugram do not face any waterlogging problem during monsoon season. Regular meetings are being held with high officials to ensure all preparations. Necessary directions have been given to the concerned officials to prevent waterlogging in Gurugram," Garg said.