Gutkha worth Rs 150 crore seized in 2024: Maha Minister Yogesh Kadam

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam said on Friday that gutkha worth Rs 150 crore was seized in the state in 2024.

The minister's reply came after Congress Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar raised the issue in the Assembly, saying that despite a ban on gutkha in the state, it is being brought from other states and sold here in large quantities. He claimed that the government is not taking action against it.

Shiv Sena legislator Dilip Lande raised the issue of the large-scale sale of gutkha and drugs in the Chandivali Assembly constituency in Mumbai.

However, he further said that the police were ignoring this.

"Despite the ban in the state, gutkha is available everywhere. No action is taken when gutkha enters Maharashtra via Gujarat, even if it has been brought to the notice of the police. As the ban is in place in the state, not a single pack of gutkha should be sold. Still, gutkha is available in Vidarbha and Marathwada, and this is harmful to people's health," said Wadettiwar.

In his reply, Minister Kadam said that the Food and Drug Administration Department has the authority to take action regarding gutkha.

"There is a shortage of food inspectors in this department. But these appointments will be made in two months and the activities on gutkha sales will increase. He assured the members that strict action would be taken against traders, sellers and suppliers of gutkha," the minister said.

Meanwhile, Minister Uday Samant in the state Assembly announced that a third-party audit will be conducted on the road works carried out in Pune through the Road Department of the Municipal Corporation.

He further said that the payments would be made only after the proposed third audit. He was replying to a question raised by BJP legislator Bhimrao Tapkir and NCP SP legislator Bapu Pathare during the Question Hour.

In the first phase, four works worth Rs 8.3 crore have been completed in Pune city through the Road Department and three works are in progress. Also, works worth Rs 3.7 crore will be done in the second phase. Some of these works have been given work orders and some are at the tender stage.

As per the rules, contractors are liable for repairs for three years for asphalt works and five years for cement concrete roads. Accordingly, if there is any defect in the works done by the Road Department, it will be repaired by the concerned contractor, Minister Samant said.