Har teacher cremated; mobile internet suspension extended

Chandigarh: The last rites of a 19-year-old teacher, whose death will be probed by the CBI, were held in Bhiwani on Thursday.

Manisha’s body was found in a field in Bhiwani on August 13. She had gone missing on August 11 after leaving the school, purportedly to enquire about admission at a nursing college.

On Thursday, the Haryana government extended the suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks except voice calls in the Bhiwani district for 24 hours from 11 am. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had said that based on the demand of the woman teacher’s family, the government would hand over the probe into her death to the CBI. After a third autopsy was conducted at AIIMS, Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, her body reached Bhiwani late last evening. Earlier, the post-mortem examinations had been conducted at the Bhiwani Civil Hospital and the PGIMS Hospital in Rohtak. On Thursday morning, her last rites were conducted with a large number of people in her native village Dhani Laxman in Bhiwani attending the cremation. Manisha’s father Sanjay was inconsolable as the funeral pyre was lit.

Earlier, the Haryana government had ordered the suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS and dongle services in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts for 48 hours from 11 am on Tuesday amid public outrage over the death of the teacher.

On Thursday, the government extended the suspension of mobile internet only in the Bhiwani district.

According to the order issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Sumita Misra, “This order is being extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order only in the jurisdiction of district Bhiwani for next 24 hours, that is from 11:00 hrs of August 21..”