Haryana Assembly pays tributes to ex-JK Guv Malik

Chandigarh: The Haryana Assembly on Friday paid tributes to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik, the victims of the June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash and April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

On the first day of the Monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly, the House also paid tributes to some prominent personalities who passed away recently. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is also the Leader of the House, paid tributes and read out the obituary resolutions.

The House paid tributes to Malik, who had also held the positions of governor of Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya, and Odisha. Malik had died in a hospital in Delhi earlier this month at the age of 79.

The Assembly also paid tributes to former MLAs from Haryana, Inder Singh Nain and Hari Ram Balmiki and freedom fighter Mangal Singh, who passed away recently.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan also read the obituary resolutions and paid tributes to the departed souls.