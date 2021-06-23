Haryana to provide jobs to international medal holders

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the players who will secure medals in international events would be given government jobs.

He was interacting with Olympic medalists on International Olympic Day here. Haryana Minister of State for Sports Sandeep Singh was also present.

The chief minister said besides getting government jobs in the sports department, international medal winners would be appointed on deputation in the education department and other departments.

Expressing his willingness to promote sports, Khattar said that if sportspersons excelling in their field are appointed as coaches or trainers, the young sportspersons could be greatly benefited.

The state has formulated a policy to promote sports. Under it, along with three per cent reservation, government services are being provided according to the medals won by the sportspersons.

Apart from this, the state is enhancing sports infrastructure along with renovation of sports stadiums to promote sports.

The Minister of State for Sports said 30 players have been selected for the Tokyo Olympic Games. A sum of Rs 5 lakh has been provided to each of the players as preparation amount.

He said in the Olympic Games, cash amount of Rs 6 crore will be given for gold medal winners, Rs 4 crore for silver medal winners and Rs 2.50 crore for bronze medal winners.

Sandeep Singh said to mark the International Olympic Day, 11,000 saplings would be planted in the sports complexes which would be beneficial for the environment.

On this occasion, the chief minister planted a sapling at his residence here in the name of martyr Havaldar Shiv Kumar.