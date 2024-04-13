Hatkanangale LS seat: Independent MLA Prakash Awade’s entry makes fight interesting

Mumbai: The fight in Hatkanangale Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur will be interesting to see following the entry of an Independent legislator Prakash Awade. His move may change the equations of MahaYuti as the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has already re-nominated the sitting MP Dhairyasheel Mane from the Hatkanangale seat and he has launched his campaign as well.

In addition, Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated Satyajeet Patil while former MP and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana founder Raju Shetti, Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raghunathdada Patil and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi nominee DC Patil are also in the fray.

Awade, who after leaving Congress won the 2019 assembly elections as an Independent defeating the BJP nominee, declared that he is contesting the elections seeking votes for Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister for the third time. He confirmed that he had an hour-long meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who sought to know his decision to contest the election.

''I have clearly told the CM that considering the present situation in Hatkanangale constituency, I strongly feel that the crucial vote will not be cast in favour of Modi to become the PM for the third time,'' he added.

He said that he would file his nomination on April 16.

‘’I have not staged any rebellion nor withdrawn my support to BJP. After I got elected as an Independent in the 2019 assembly elections, I extended my support to the BJP looking at the pro-development agenda implemented by the Modi-led government. I supported the BJP as the NDA government abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. My support was there to BJP in the past, it is also there now and will also be there after I get elected as MP,’’ said Awade.

‘’I strongly feel that Modi should become the Prime Minister for the third time to speed up the country’s overall development. It is my attempt to give my vote to Modi to make him PM for the third time,’’ he noted.

Awade said that he would fight the election purely on the development issue and thereby make Modi the PM for the third time.

‘’Ichalkaranji has emerged as the development model and the hi-tech power-loom centre across the country. More than 60,000 workers from various parts of India are currently working in the powerloom industry. Besides, 20,000 women have got jobs. I want to replicate the Ichalkaranji development model for the Hatkanangale constituency. I am confident that the voters will vote for me,’’ he added.