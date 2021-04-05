Health Ministry Puts brake to ineligible Beneficiaries posing as Healthcare & Frontline Workers

No Fresh Registration for Covid-19 Vaccination under Healthcare & Frontline workers category. Health Ministry has found, many ineligible beneficiaries posing as health and frontline workers have been registering, hence to put brake to the above practice, the health ministry has taken strict measure by not accepting any new registration under this category with immediate effect. The above update was confirmed by a senior health ministry official on Saturday.

The Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has issued one page order, after health Ministry has received varied inputs from different sources revealing that, few vaccination centres, they have found ineligible beneficiaries have registered themselves as healthcare as well as frontline workers and have availed vaccination facility in complete violation of the prescribed guidelines.

In the order issued by Health secretary, it was stated that, there has been sudden rise nearing to 24% in healthcare workers data in the past few days.

Mr Bhushan stated, the above issue was discussed both with State representatives as well as experts as per the recommendation of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19(NEGVAC). No new registration would be permitted in this category.

On Cowin platform, registration of persons who are aged 45 and above would continue as usual until further notice.