Heavy rainfall to continue over west coast

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over west and central India over the next three-four days, while the intensity of precipitation over north India is likely to decrease, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue over the west coast, the adjoining interior areas and the Gujarat region for the next four-five days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Konkan, Goa and the adjoining ghat areas of central Maharashtra on July 21-22.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over east and central India during July 21-24. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on July 21-22, and over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and east Madhya Pradesh on July 22.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD in Maharashtra issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the country's financial capital on Wednesday.

Earlier, the MeT office had sounded an 'orange alert', but it is now been changed to 'red alert' for Wednesday because of the "favourable synoptic conditions", Dr Jayant Sarkar, head of the Regional Meteorological Centre here said.

Heavy rains had battered the metropolis on Sunday and Monday as well.