Himachal Pradesh has everything needed for rapid development: PM Modi

New Delhi: Complimenting the people of the state for converting the challenges into opportunities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Himachal Pradesh has everything needed for rapid development.

In his message to people of Himachal Pradesh Day, Prime Minister Modi recalled the challenges of the hilly state at the time of its formation in 1948. He praised the state's achievements in horticulture, power surplus, literacy rate, rural road connectivity, tap water and electricity to every household. He underlined the efforts to build on these achievements in the last seven-eight years.

"Under the young leadership of Jai Ram ji, the 'double engine government' has taken the initiative of expanding rural roads, highway widening, and railway network, its results are now visible. As connectivity is getting better, Himachal's tourism is entering new areas, new regions," the Prime Minister said.

Greeting the people of Himachal Pradesh on the 75th establishment day and he noted the happy coincidence that the 75th establishment day comes in the 75th Year of the Independence. He reiterated the commitment to taking the nectar of development to every inhabitant of the state during the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Striking a personal note, the Prime Minister quoted a poem by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and remembered his own long association with the beautiful state with diligent and determined people.

The Prime Minister highlighted the new strides in tourism and new avenues of opportunities and employment for the local people. He talked about the progress in the health sector by talking about the efficient and fast vaccination during the pandemic.

He emphasised the need to work hard for unlocking the full potential of Himachal Pradesh. "During the Amrit Kaal, there is a need to take forward the work in the fields of tourism, higher education, research, IT, biotechnology, food processing and natural farming. Vibrant Village scheme, announced in this year's budget will give immense benefit to Himachal Pradesh," Modi said.

PM Modi also touched upon increasing connectivity, enriching forests, swachhta and people's participation for these initiatives.

Commenting on the expansion of central welfare schemes by the Chief Minister and his team, especially in the field of social security, he said: "Honest leadership, peace loving environment, blessings of gods and goddesses and people of Himachal who work hard, all these are incomparable. Himachal has everything needed for rapid development," Modi added.