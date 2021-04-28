IAF pilot approaches HC with sexual abuse plaint

Jammu: A woman Indian Air Force pilot has moved the Jammu and Kashmir High Court alleging that she was sexually harassed by her flight commander.

In her petition, the pilot said that she was posted for two years at the Awantipora airbase after which she was transferred to Jammu where the accused officer was posted as a flight commander.

Alleging that the accused officer passed lewd remarks whenever he got any chance to do so, she also accused him of repeatedly demanding sexual favours from her and passing objectionable comments against her.

She said in her petition that the accused IAF officer touched her inappropriately. In the plea, the woman officer also stated that the inquiry by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) was conducted in an unfair manner.

She has sought a direction to the ICC to hold a fair inquiry and also prayed for the transfer of the accused person so that he does not harass her and other witnesses.

Hearing the plea, Justice Sanjeev Kumar issued a notice to the Ministry of Defence and Air Force officials asking them to file their responses within four weeks and stayed the proceedings before the ICC.

The case has been listed for the next hearing on May 10.