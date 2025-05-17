IMF should rethink on funding to Pak: Rajnath

Ahmedabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday raised concerns over Pakistan’s use of international aid, particularly from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), alleging that it may be diverted to fund terrorism.

During his visit to Gujarat's Bhuj airbase, Singh said, “I believe Pakistan will spend a large portion of the funds received from the International Monetary Fund on terror infrastructure in its country... India wants IMF to re-think funding to Pakistan."

Praising the Indian Air Force for the precision and swiftness of its strikes under Operation Sindoor, Singh called it a symbol of India’s growing military prowess. He warned Pakistan that the operation was only a “trailer” of what India is capable of.

"Operation Sindoor is not over yet. Whatever happened was just a trailer. When the right time comes, we will show the full picture to the world," he added.

Issuing a stern warning to Pakistan, Singh said its actions are under scrutiny and further provocations would invite the “strictest punishment”.

"We have kept Pakistan on probation. If its behaviour improves, then okay, otherwise, it will be given strictest punishment..." he said.