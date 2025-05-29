In touch with authorities in Iran to locate missing Indian men: MEA

Tehran/New Delhi: India on Thursday said that it remains in touch with the authorities in Tehran for locating three Indian nationals who have gone missing in Iran.

"The three Indian nationals who had landed there some time ago are missing. We are in touch with the Iranian authorities to locate them, ensure their safety and security, and facilitate their eventual return home. We are in daily contact with the authorities there and are receiving good cooperation from the Iranian side. We are also in touch with the families of the missing people and extending all possible help," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

All three missing Indians hail from Punjab and have been identified as Jaspal Singh, Hushanpreet Singh and Amritpal Singh. They all went missing on May 1, shortly after landing in Tehran, authorities have informed.

"Family members of three Indian citizens have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after having travelled to Iran. The Embassy has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities and requested that the missing Indians should be urgently traced and their safety should be ensured. We are also keeping the family members regularly updated of the efforts being made by the Embassy," the Indian Embassy in Iran said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to reports, an agent in Punjab had promised the three men to send them to Australia via the Dubai-Iran route. He had reportedly also assured them that they will be provided a stay in Iran. But the trio was kidnapped soon after landing in Iran on May 1. Families of the missing men have claimed that the kidnappers are demanding a ransom of Rs one crore and calls have been made from Pakistani numbers.

India has in the past issued travel Advisory for Iran, advising all Indian nationals traveling to the country to exercise due caution, maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran and the Indian Consulates.

Missing Indians in Iran, Ministry of External Affairs, Kidnapping Case, Iran-India Relations, Punjab Migrants, Ransom Demand