India And Bhutan Supreme Courts Sign Agreement To Exchange Law Clerks

The Supreme Court of India has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Supreme Court of Bhutan to promote judicial collaboration through an exchange of law clerks. Announcing the development, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the initiative would allow young legal professionals from Bhutan to work with benches of the Indian apex court for a fixed period and gain exposure to its judicial processes.

As part of the agreement, Bhutanese law clerks will be given opportunities similar to those available to Indian clerks, including interaction with judges and involvement in legal research. The programme is expected to enhance mutual learning, deepen institutional ties, and encourage the sharing of legal ideas and best practices between the two neighbouring countries.

The MoU reflects the growing cooperation between India and Bhutan in the legal and judicial sphere and underscores the importance of cross-border knowledge exchange in strengthening justice delivery systems.