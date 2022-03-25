India-China ties not normal, border issues key: EAM

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that during his meeting with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, he told the latter that the disengagement of troops at the LAC in Eastern Ladakh is a "work in progress", but is happening at a "slower pace" than desired.

The key objective of Wang Yi's visit was to resume physical engagement and also invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BRICS meet to be hosted by Beijing later this year.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Jaishankar said: "My talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi have just concluded. We met for about three hours and addressed a broad and substantive agenda in an open and candid manner. We discussed our bilateral relations that have been disturbed as a result of Chinese actions in April 2020.

"So long as there are very large deployments, the border situation is not normal. We still have ongoing friction areas and have made progress in resolving some friction areas, including Pangong Tso. Our discussion today was how to take this forward. There have been 15 rounds of talks.

"If you ask me if our relationship today is normal, then my answer is no, it is not normal. Our effort today is to sort out the issue in its entirety," he said. China's People's Liberation Army made an aggressive move at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh in April 2020 leading to the border dispute between India and China. The dispute is yet to be resolved even after over two years.