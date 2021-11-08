India logs 11,451 new Covid cases, 266 deaths

New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India registered 11,451 new Covid-19 cases and 266 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The new fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 4,61,057.



The recovery of 13,204 patients in the same time period has increased the cumulative tally to 3,37,63,104. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.24 per cent, the highest since March 2020.



The active caseload stands at 1,42,826, the lowest in last 262 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.42 per cent of the country's total positive cases, also the lowest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,70,058 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall number to 61.60 crore.

The weekly positivity rate at 1.26 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 46 days now.



The daily positivity rate stands at 1.32 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 35 days and less than 3 per cent for 70 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 23,84,096 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 108.47 crore as of Monday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,09,98,126 in sessions.