India records 1,421 new COVID-19 cases, active infections below 20,000

India's daily new COVID-19 cases fell below the 1,500 mark on Sunday and 1,421 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Following a continuous downward trend, the country's active caseload also fell below 20,000-mark and currently stands at 16,187, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the total caseload.

A reduction of 554 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24. The daily positivity rate is at 0.23 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.27 per cent.

As many as 1,826 people were recovered from the viral disease, in a single day and the total recoveries now stand at 4,24,82,262. The recovery rate is currently at 98.75 per cent. The death toll climbed to 5,21,004 as 149 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate is at 1.21 per cent.

A total of 6,20,251 tests were conducted to detect the infection in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted over 78.69 crore COVID-19 tests. The cumulative number of COVID vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 183.20 crore. This has been achieved through 2,17,73,803 sessions.

The world's largest COVID vaccination drive began in India on January 16, 2021. In a period of 145 days, India administered 25 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses as of June 9, 2021. On August 4, 2021, the vaccination coverage reached the 50 crore mark. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.India crossed 75 crore vaccinations milestone on September 7, 2021, and achieved a milestone of 100 crore vaccinations on October 21, 2021.

On December 2, 2021, a total of 125 crore vaccine doses were administered in the country. India on January 9, 2022, crossed the 150 crore vaccine mark while on February 19, India crossed the 175 crore vaccination mark. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 1.22 crore (1,22,01,065) adolescents have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Central Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.