India Slams Pakistan’s ‘Delusional Tirade’ At UN Over Kashmir, Cites Atrocities Against Women

India delivered a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) during a debate on women, peace, and security. Responding to Pakistan’s comments about Kashmiri women, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, described Islamabad’s statements as a “delusional tirade” filled with misinformation about Jammu and Kashmir.

Harish stated that India is forced to hear Pakistan’s false accusations every year, particularly concerning territories it covets. He criticized Pakistan for its own human rights abuses, accusing it of misleading the international community with exaggerated claims. Highlighting historical atrocities, he reminded the UN of Pakistan’s Operation Searchlight in 1971, during which its army allegedly committed mass rapes and genocidal violence against hundreds of thousands of Bengali women.

The remarks came after Pakistan’s UN representative, Saima Saleem, spoke about the alleged plight of Kashmiri women under Indian administration, citing reports from human rights organizations. Saleem claimed that Kashmiri women have faced systemic violence, harassment, and repression for decades, calling for their inclusion in the global Women, Peace, and Security agenda.

India countered that Pakistan’s attempt to raise Kashmir at every global platform was both politically motivated and hypocritical, given its own historical record of gender-based atrocities. The exchange took place during the UNSC’s special debate marking 25 years of Resolution 1325, which focuses on protecting women’s rights in conflict zones.

This latest confrontation follows India’s earlier response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s speech at the UN General Assembly in September, where he made misleading claims about the so-called “Operation Sindoor.” India had dismissed his remarks as propaganda and reaffirmed its stance on Pakistan’s support for terrorism.