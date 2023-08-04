Live
- Police collected 7 lakh rs fine in a week in BM Express way
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th August 2023
- NorthEast strife...rooted in history - Part 1
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on August 4, 2023
- G20’s commitment to green and sustainable growth: A milestone for environmental prosperity
- Two major threats to India’s ‘Unity in Diversity’
- Supreme Court To Hear Rahul Gandhi's Plea Challenging Defamation Conviction And Disqualification
- BJP Raises Doubts On Congress' Involvement in Haryana Violence; Alleges Larger Conspiracy
India to have its first polar vessel in 5 yrs
New Delhi: India aims to have its first Polar Research Vessel (PRV) in the next five years in order to sustain its bases in Antarctica, Union Earth...
New Delhi: India aims to have its first Polar Research Vessel (PRV) in the next five years in order to sustain its bases in Antarctica, Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday. Replying to a query in the Rajya Sabha, he said a proposal regarding the ship is expected to go for Cabinet approval during the current financial year. He noted that in 2014, the Cabinet had approved Rs 1,051 crore to acquire the vessel.
A tender was also floated for the same. The government later abandoned the project as the company which had got the order to build the ship raised certain conditions that were not part of the tender process. "However another effort was initiated and now, we are ready with the proposal to be moved by the EFC (Expenditure Finance Committee)," Rijiju said.
The cost of the vessel is now estimated to be Rs 2,600 crore, he noted. "I am hopeful that in this financial year, we should be ready to propose this estimate and move in the Cabinet. In the next five years, we should be ready with the ship," Rijiju stated.