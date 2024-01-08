INDIA will abolish Agniveer if voted to power: Jayant Chaudhary

Live
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary said that if the INDIA bloc comes to power after the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the first thing it will do is abolish the Agniveer scheme.
Meerut : Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary said that if the INDIA bloc comes to power after the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the first thing it will do is abolish the Agniveer scheme. “If INDIA’s government is formed at the Centre, we will end the Agniveer scheme," he told reporters.
RLD is a component of the opposition bloc. “When youth can vote at the age of 21, then why can they not contest elections? We will work on this too. If INDIA forms a government at Centre, no one will stop farmers and youth from going to Delhi.”
He said that the BJP was not allowing public servants to do work in public interest and everyone is being deluded with a “hollow dream” of a developed India in 2047.
“Today some people say that only one man is running the country, but there are so many capable youngsters in the country who can run the country better than him. They will have to come forward.”
On relaxation in age limit in police recruitment, he said the government was forced by the RLD to ease the age limit. He also demanded the government release a job calendar so that aspirants can prepare for exams in advance.