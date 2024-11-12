Live
Indian Air Force To Hold Commanders’ Conference To Review Operational Readiness And Modernization
- The Indian Air Force (IAF) will convene a commanders' conference from November 18–20 at Air Headquarters in Delhi to assess operational readiness, with a focus on winter operations along the northern borders.
- Key discussions will include equipment modernization, enhanced interoperability, and addressing fighter squadron shortages.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) will hold its biannual commanders' conference from November 18 to 20 at Air Headquarters in Delhi, focusing on evaluating the IAF’s operational preparedness, especially for winter operations along northern border areas. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address the gathering on November 19.
The conference agenda includes discussions on strengthening integration across the armed forces to enhance interoperability and streamline coordinated efforts. Attendees will also review the IAF’s modernization and upgrade strategies to maintain a technological edge and adapt to evolving regional security challenges.
The conference will outline future operational priorities and infrastructure requirements. Currently, the IAF faces a shortage of fighter squadrons. Though authorized for 42 squadrons to handle potential two-front conflicts, the force operates with approximately 31–32, mainly due to retiring older aircraft like the MiG-21s and delays in new acquisitions. To mitigate this gap, the IAF is expediting Rafale fighter procurement and advancing the development of indigenous platforms like the LCA Tejas and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).