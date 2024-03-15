Live
- India beat Sri Lanka by 90 runs, win Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket 5-0
- DK Aruna urged the district people to success the PM meeting at Nagarkurnool
- How to close Paytm Payments Bank FASTag?
- Geetha Mahesh Appointed ASP in Atur Nagaram
- Good Nutrition Should Be Given to Pregnant Women; Bloodless Checkup Advised: District Collector Tripati
- Soccer-Man City draw Real Madrid in Champions League quarters, Barca face PSG
- Parineeti Chopra takes a stroll in London park: 'Miles to go before I sleep'
- "I will contest from Hajipur, waiting for BJP's list": Pashupati Kumar Paras on LS polls
- La Liga: With 10 rounds remaining, Atletico meet Barcelona in crucial clash
- Former Navy chief Admiral L. Ramdas, a hero of 1971 war, passes away at 91
Just In
Indian Navy rescues Bangladeshi nationals held hostages by pirates
Highlights
Indian Navy on Friday said that it has rescued Bangladeshi nationals held hostage by the pirates.
New Delhi: Indian Navy on Friday said that it has rescued Bangladeshi nationals held hostage by the pirates.
The Navy said that MV Abdullah, a Bangladeshi-flagged vessel, which was en route to the United Arab Emirates from Mozambique, was hijacked by pirates.
“To rescue the hijacked vessel, the Indian Navy's Mission Deployed warship and a Long Range Maritime Patrol (LRMP) were deployed. It located the hijacked vessel on March 14,” the Navy said.
An official said that the safety of the MV's crew (all Bangladesh nationals) held hostage by the armed pirates was ascertained.
“Indian Navy warship continued to maintain in close vicinity of the MV till its arrival in the territorial waters of Somalia,” a statement noted.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT