  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Indian Navy rescues Bangladeshi nationals held hostages by pirates

Indian Navy rescues Bangladeshi nationals held hostages by pirates
x
Highlights

Indian Navy on Friday said that it has rescued Bangladeshi nationals held hostage by the pirates.

New Delhi: Indian Navy on Friday said that it has rescued Bangladeshi nationals held hostage by the pirates.

The Navy said that MV Abdullah, a Bangladeshi-flagged vessel, which was en route to the United Arab Emirates from Mozambique, was hijacked by pirates.

“To rescue the hijacked vessel, the Indian Navy's Mission Deployed warship and a Long Range Maritime Patrol (LRMP) were deployed. It located the hijacked vessel on March 14,” the Navy said.

An official said that the safety of the MV's crew (all Bangladesh nationals) held hostage by the armed pirates was ascertained.

“Indian Navy warship continued to maintain in close vicinity of the MV till its arrival in the territorial waters of Somalia,” a statement noted.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X