Indian Navy rescues Bangladeshi nationals held hostages by pirates

New Delhi: Indian Navy on Friday said that it has rescued Bangladeshi nationals held hostage by the pirates.

The Navy said that MV Abdullah, a Bangladeshi-flagged vessel, which was en route to the United Arab Emirates from Mozambique, was hijacked by pirates.

“To rescue the hijacked vessel, the Indian Navy's Mission Deployed warship and a Long Range Maritime Patrol (LRMP) were deployed. It located the hijacked vessel on March 14,” the Navy said.

An official said that the safety of the MV's crew (all Bangladesh nationals) held hostage by the armed pirates was ascertained.

“Indian Navy warship continued to maintain in close vicinity of the MV till its arrival in the territorial waters of Somalia,” a statement noted.