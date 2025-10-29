India’s Cold Chain scheme reduces post-harvest losses, boosts farmers’ incomes

Live
India has launched 291 integrated cold chain projects under the Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure Scheme since 2008, creating a preservation capacity of 25.52 lakh metric tonnes annually, the government informed on Wednesday.
The expansion led to a processing capacity of 114.66 lakh metric tonnes per year, and its completed and operational projects have created 174,600 jobs across the country, an official statement said.
As of June 2025, a total of 395 integrated cold chain projects has been approved under this scheme, commonly known as the Cold Chain Scheme, it added.
The Cold Chain Scheme, now part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMSKY), seeks to establish a seamless cold chain from farm gate to retail outlet to reduce post-harvest losses and enhance farmer incomes.
Moreover, the significance of cold chain infrastructure extends beyond mere storage. It includes pre-cooling facilities at farms, modern processing centers, efficient distribution hubs, and temperature-controlled transport systems that work together in sync.
The inclusion under PMSKY aimed to create complete cold chain solutions that connect farmers, processors, and markets and to cut wastage, boost employment, and strengthen the competitiveness of the perishable goods sector.
The Union Cabinet approved an additional outlay of Rs 1,920 crore for PMKSY in July 2025, increasing the total allocation to Rs 6,520 crore through March 31, 2026.
This includes Rs 1,000 crore for the establishment of 50 multi-product food irradiation units under the Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure component.
Financial assistance under the scheme provides up to 35 per cent of eligible project costs in general areas and 50 per cent in difficult areas, as well as for SC or ST groups, FPOs, and SHGs, with a maximum grant of Rs 10 crore per project.