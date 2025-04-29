Infrastructure is our top priority, says CM

New Delhi: Infrastructure development is Delhi’s top priority, and the state government has ensured enough funds for capital expenditure in this year’s budget, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said at NDTV’s Emerging Business- Delhi Chapter Conclave on Monday.

Ms Gupta, who is Delhi’s third woman chief minister, also slammed the previous AAP government for ignoring the infrastructure needs and focusing only on advertising.

During the interview, she spoke about the major issues that the people of Delhi are facing, including air pollution and waterlogging, and how her newly formed government plans to handle them. Ms Gupta said she is often asked if she wants to transform Delhi into London or Paris. “But I want to transform it into Delhi itself, a capital that has its own history and culture. It’s a mini-India that hosts people from across the country,” she said, adding that the city must be modernised with an up-to-date education and health system.

“During the previous regime, a negative image was built of Delhi. The city came to be known for pollution in the air and the Yamuna River. Delhi’s image needs a buildup, and the negative aspect should end,” she added.

She also praised the Ayushman Bharat Yojana as a “visionary” scheme that ensures health insurance for all without discrimination. Speaking about the scheme that covers all residents above 70, she said, “Pick any country, you won’t get it anywhere. It’s a visionary scheme where income status does not matter. Being a local with an Aadhaar card is enough. This scheme is the same for both rich and poor.”

Comparing the scheme with the US, she said one need not be a taxpayer to avail such benefits in India. “It’s a promise to those above 70, if you cannot reach the government, the government will reach you,” she added.