IT Department to Share Data with Food Ministry to Remove Ineligible PMGKAY Beneficiaries

The Centre is acting quickly to identify beneficiaries who are not qualified in order to ensure that only eligible households get the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). Those who don't meet the requirements may be eliminated now that the Food Ministry and the IT department are collaborating to share taxpayer data.

This is significant for today's business news since it demonstrates a broader government attempt to stop the misuse of aid programs. According to the latest business news, the Income Tax department's data will be essential in figuring out whether or not people make more than a specific amount, which will eliminate those who aren't qualified.

Under PMGKAY, the government has been giving away free food grains to low-income people that do not pay income taxes. This scheme, which has been extended to five years beginning January 1, 2024, is expected to cost the government Rs. 1.97 lakh crore in the current fiscal year. An extra Rs. 2.03 lakh crore is suggested for the 2025–2026 fiscal year.

The government's broader plan to ensure that resources are allocated only to those who need them while preserving the integrity of the public distribution system includes this endeavour. Aadhaar, PAN, and assessment year data would be cross-checked by the Food and Public Distribution Ministry when the IT department shares taxpayer records with them, according to National News reports. Through this procedure, people whose income exceeds the PMGKAY benefit eligibility criteria will be identified.

Following the completion of this identification procedure, the Centre will determine how to proceed with removing ineligible participants from the program. As a component of the current changes to enhance the allocation of government resources, the action is attracting attention.

In conclusion, the partnership between the Food and Income Tax Ministries represents a critical step in improving the execution of PMGKAY, guaranteeing that it is available solely to people who actually require it—a crucial topic in today's business article debates.