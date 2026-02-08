J & K will buzz with tourists, again: Shah

Jammu: Amid a setback to the tourism industry due to last year's Pahalgam terror attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the enthusiasm of tourists from across the country to visit Jammu and Kashmir has not diminished.

Shah was addressing a review meeting in Jammu to assess the progress of development projects in the Union Territory.

"The enthusiasm of tourists from across the country to visit Jammu and Kashmir has not diminished. There is a need for aggressive marketing of Jammu and Kashmir's tourist destinations in other states to explore the tourism potential available here," he said. Shah said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre will provide all possible assistance in the plan to develop new tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistani terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) targeted tourists at the famous south Kashmir hill resort of Pahalgam on April 22 last year, killing 26 people and dealing a severe setback to the tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir.