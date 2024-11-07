Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Erupts In Chaos Over Article 370 Banner

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly session on Thursday became chaotic, with tensions escalating to physical altercations after Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, the brother of jailed Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, unfurled a banner demanding the reinstatement of Article 370. Sheikh, representing the Langate constituency for the Awami Ittehad Party, displayed the banner, prompting immediate objections from BJP leader and Assembly Opposition Leader Sunil Sharma.

The situation forced House Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to temporarily adjourn the session as members clashed over the issue. This event marks just one in a series of disputes that have punctuated the five-day session, the first since a six-year hiatus.

The session’s opening day had already seen contention when People's Democratic Party MLA Waheed Para introduced a resolution opposing the revocation of Article 370 and advocating for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. On Wednesday, the Assembly approved a resolution asking the Central Government to consider restoring the state’s unique position, inciting further opposition from the BJP. The passing of the resolution, highlighting concerns about the “unilateral removal” of Article 370, proceeded without formal debate amid loud protests.

The special provision of Article 370 had previously granted Jammu and Kashmir its own constitution and control over domestic matters, with exceptions for defense, communications, and foreign affairs. However, on August 5, 2019, the Central Government repealed Article 370, revoking the state’s special status and restructuring it into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.