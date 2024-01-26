Live
- CCC will provide more quality services: Kakani
- RAM (Rapid Action Mission) review: A symbol of resilience and patriotism
- Kandikunta Venkata Prasad slams YSRCP alleging of deceiving DWACRA Sanghas
- Guntur Rammohan Reddy joins TDP in Nellore
- Jayaho BC organised in Nandyal town under auspices of Farooq
- Botsa Satyanarayana and YV Subba Reddy unveils poster for election campaign
- AP governor Abdul Nazeer unfurls national flag in Vijayawada
- Mayor and MP MVV Satyanarayana lays foundation stone for CC roads in canal in 16th ward
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 26 January, 2024
- YS Jagan to visit Tadepalligudem in February, says minister Kottu Satyanarayana
Just In
Jan 27 holiday for Samaleswari temple inauguration
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has declared closure of all the educational institutions across the State on January 27 for the inauguration of...
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has declared closure of all the educational institutions across the State on January 27 for the inauguration of Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) Project in Sambalpur.The SAMALEI project is scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
In order to facilitate all the devotees witnessing the grand dedication ceremony of the project, the Chief Minister declared the closure of all the colleges and schools of the State on January 27. Government offices across the State will also remain closed on January 27.
The government has reportedly spent Rs 200 crore on the project to develop the 40-acre land in and around Samaleswari Temple. The project includes development of amenities for devotees inside the 12-acre temple premises and development of four tall heritage welcome gates and a heritage corridor. Maa Samaleswari temple is a prominent religious centre of western Odisha.