‘Jan Man Survey’ on India’s growth

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged citizens to partake in an online survey to share their views and opinions on his eleven years of governance and also about India’s growth journey under the current dispensation.

The Prime Minister also shared a weblink, which guides the users to the online survey page on the NaMo portal. “Your views matter the most! Take part in this survey on the NaMo App and let us know how you view India’s growth journey over the last 11 years,” PM Modi wrote in a post on his X handle.

The survey titled ‘Jan Man Survey’ seeks to elicit people’s opinion on multiple local and national issues, including the country’s growth trajectory in past 11 years.