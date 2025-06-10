Live
- Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India with 100x Zoom, Slim Design, and Dimensity 9300+ Chip
- Zuckerberg Takes Charge: Meta Launches Bold Mission to Build Superintelligent AI
- Pratibha Ranta shares how nature helps her relieve stress
- From classroom to counselling: What every NEET student should track
- Exploring careers for students
- Monsoon Skin Care: Key Tips to Protect Your Skin in the Rainy Season
- Father’s Day 2025: Practical Tech Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Does It All
- The power of play: Nurturing growth through joyful exploration
- Former CM KCR appears before Kaleshwaram commission
- Deepika Padukone talks about how badminton shaped her life
‘Jan Man Survey’ on India’s growth
Highlights
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged citizens to partake in an online survey to share their views and opinions on his eleven years...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged citizens to partake in an online survey to share their views and opinions on his eleven years of governance and also about India’s growth journey under the current dispensation.
The Prime Minister also shared a weblink, which guides the users to the online survey page on the NaMo portal. “Your views matter the most! Take part in this survey on the NaMo App and let us know how you view India’s growth journey over the last 11 years,” PM Modi wrote in a post on his X handle.
The survey titled ‘Jan Man Survey’ seeks to elicit people’s opinion on multiple local and national issues, including the country’s growth trajectory in past 11 years.
Next Story