JD (S) former K’taka President Ibrahim expelled in national executive committee meeting

Bengaluru: C.M. Ibrahim, former JD (S) state President, who questioned alliance with BJP, was expelled from the party in the national executive meeting held in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Former Prime Minister and JD (S) National President H.D. Deve Gowda made the announcement after the meet. Ibrahim was earlier suspended for anti-party activities.

The national executive committee meeting was attended by the former CM and state-President H.D. Kumaraswamy, National General Secretary Jafrulla Khan, party presidents of Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and West Bengal were present in the meeting.

Ibrahim had challenged Deve Gowda family on alliance with BJP and warned him that 12 MLAs among 19 elected from JD (S) in Karnataka are in touch with him.

Ibrahim had said that if Deve Gowda does not lend an ear to the issues raised by him over the alliance with BJP, he and his supporters would take their own call. Speaking to reporters, Ibrahim said that he would embark on a statewide tour on December 11.

"There are ample opportunities for a third force in the state. I will reiterate to former PM Deve Gowda that if he does not listen to us, we will decide and strengthen the INDIA bloc.”